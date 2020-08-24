GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Mental Health Partners reports client, employee data breach

Mental Health Partners reports client, employee data breach

PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

In March, the Mental Health Center of Boulder County Inc., which does business as Mental Health Partners, experienced a computer system data breach that may have exposed clients’ and employees’ personal information.

“The information involved may have included names; dates of birth; Social Security numbers; driver’s license or state identification card numbers; passport numbers; financial account information; medical record numbers; medical treatment information, including symptom, diagnosis, treatment, medication, and doctor information; and/or health insurance information,” according to an MHP news release.

MPH, which has notified clients and employees, will provide credit monitoring services. The company is not aware of any misuse of this data.

Bizwest Staff

