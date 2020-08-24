Work scheduled for two different Erie thoroughfares this week

Portions of Erie Parkway between I-25 and County Road 5 as well as portions of County Line Road between Jay Rd./Cheesman Street and State Highway 52 will be closed now through Friday for asphalt milling and overlay, according to a release. The roads will still be accessible with one lane open.

Moving road closures are possible. Drivers are asked to reduce speeds and, if possible, avoid the construction area during work hours. Traffic control signage, delineators, and flaggers may be on site to detour traffic around the work areas. Delays may occur.

For more information call 303-926-2870.