Registration for Lafayette Recreation’s Fall Kids’ Club is now open

Lafayette Recreation announced its fall 2020 Bob Burger Recreation Center Kids’ Club class, according to a release.

The camps are geared to offer fun, challenging, physical activities while following all COVID-19 safety guidelines, the release stated. These classes, offered from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, are created to provide kids a fun transition from school activities.

Mondays will feature the Mad Science Club, allowing students to challenge their minds and get a little messy. Tuesdays is the Lego Adventures Club, including the world of Star Wars, Lego moving making and Lego robotics. Wednesdays is the Gym and Swim Club, including gym games followed by a dip in the indoor pool. Thursdays is the Sports of All Sorts Club, featuring a wide variety of sports to learn a new skill or strengthen an existing one. Fridays will be Artful Antics Club, featuring arts of various multi-media art platforms.

According to the release, Lafayette will be following all county, state and local COVID-19 safety guidelines including: limiting registration — a maximum of 10 children per indoor space; requiring face coverings to be worn for those 11 and older; physical distancing and outdoor play to enhance the safety of activities;equipment sharing will be limited with all equipment sanitized after use; and curbside drop off and pick up procedures will be implemented.

The sessions will run from Aug. 31 through Sept. 28 with no session on Labor Day, Sept. 7. Registration is open now. Fees are $100/$110.

The online system is unavailable. To register, officials ask those interested to go to tinyurl.com/y4b43db2 to download the registration form, then bring the completed registration form to the Bob Burger Recreation Center. Registration forms will also be available at the Front Desk and will need to be completed outside, according to the release.

Upon turning in the form and paying, your child will be added to the Kids’ Club for which you registered. If your child is placed on a waitlist, no payment will be taken. Officials ask to include your email address so you can be contacted for program updates.

For more information, email beccamack.lafayette@gmail.com.