BVSD charter schools trying some in-person options

Whether it’s technology issues, a difficult home situation or an inability to focus, Boulder Prep High School students who find learning from home difficult have another option.

About a third of the 100 students enrolled at the Gunbarrel charter school requested to attend an in-person study hall on campus. About 15 students a day have “passes” to attend their online classes while spread out through the building in classrooms and offices. A small number are on campus daily, while the rest alternate.

Most of their teachers are leading classes from home, but they can get help from the staff members on campus, including Headmaster Lili Adeli. They can chat during break and eat lunch together outside. Safety measures include a symptom screening and temperature check before entering, mandatory mask-wearing and sanitizing the space when they’re finished, Adeli said.

While all the teachers “are trying so hard” with their online classes, Boulder Prep senior Cally Eskew said, teachers and students alike miss the in-person class interactions and the school community.

“Seeing my peers is a total game-changer,” she said. “It’s really amazing to be able to socialize, even if it’s six feet apart with a mask on.”

Peak to Peak senior Fran Metzger added that just being in the building for online classes “feels like returning to a sense of normalcy.”

“I like being in the school,” she said. “I missed the vibe of the building.”

As a Boulder Valley School District working group brainstorms ways to bring students to schools for in-person learning in limited numbers, two of the district’s charter schools are offering some in-person options as they start the school year online only.

Along with Boulder Prep’s study hall, Lafayette’s Peak to Peak Charter School is bringing kindergarten students to school part time.

Officials at both Boulder Prep and Peak to Peak said starting with small groups of students on their campuses is helping them figure out protocols and safety measures in advance of bringing in more students.

At Peak to Peak, a K-12 school, all the students except kindergartners are starting the school year online only. Kindergartners attend in person for two half days a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and learn from home on the other days.

Kelly Reeser, Peak to Peak’s executive director of education, said three teachers are teaching the in-person classes, which are capped at 10 students. Each class also has its own paraeducator. A fourth group of about 20 kindergarten students learns online only, taught by a fourth teacher.

Parents fill out a symptom screener before school, then each child’s temperature is checked before they enter. Each class has its own entrance and uses its own bathroom.

“The groups aren’t crossing paths at all,” Reeser said. “We can really test out the protocols of how to move students around. It’s a really nice opportunity if we’re going to scale up to bring in more students.”

Peak to Peak kindergarten teacher Karyn Hogan said the priority for in-person learning is teaching new math and literacy concepts, along with teaching the routines and structures of school — to listen, to raise their hands, to take turns, to share.

“It’s so critical to have these little ones in here,” she said. “You really need that initial ‘here’s how you do school’ learning.”

Hogan said her students been great at wearing masks and social distancing.

“They’re just going with it,” she said. “They’re so resilient.”

They also have individual supplies, such as dice and blocks for math, that go back and forth from home to school. Shared supplies are disinfected between classes. Each student might receive a separate bag of blocks for building, for example, and build together at a table using their own blocks.

“They still need to have fun, and they still need to learn through play,” Hogan said. “I’m really pleased our school gave us the opportunity to try this.”

For Boulder Valley, a 34-person working group is meeting remotely to develop ideas for in-person options at all grade levels. The group, which includes teachers, school principals, district staff members and four parents, plans to give an update to the school board at its Sept. 22 meeting.

Separate task forces are looking at preschool to second grade, third through fifth grade, middle school, high school and students with intensive special education needs.

The group on Tuesday presented ideas to an “expert panel” of parents and community members for feedback. The ideas were generated through a design thinking process that included “empathy” interviews with parents. Group members were encouraged not to limit their ideas based on logistics, leaving that for later in the process.

“We asked them to be bold, to be creative, to think about ways this could be really different,” said Sam Messier, Boulder Valley area superintendent. “Then we can figure out what’s doable.”

A common idea among several of the grade-level task forces was using school buses to bring resources to students in their neighborhoods. Those resources could include everything from Wi-Fi, library books and lunches to in-person academic help.

The early elementary group pitched making it a priority to bring preschool through second grade students to schools for in-person classes, keeping class sizes small and taking advantage of largely empty buildings to keep them spread out.

At the secondary level, ideas included bringing students to campus for clubs, sports or other social interaction opportunities, as well as having academic and social and emotional check-ins outside in school yards or parks. Another idea was small group drop-in instruction for students who need extra help.

A possibility for medically fragile students who need to learn from home was to provide one-on-one or small group support for those students in their homes, yards or a park a few hours a week, providing both academic support and respite for caregivers.

The group is now tasked with organizing their ideas into three categories: Ideas that could start soon, across all schools; ideas to implement immediately to improve home learning; and promising ideas to pilot at a single school or just a few schools.

“The sooner we can make in-person opportunities happen, the better,” Messier said. “We just have to figure out how to do it in a manner that’s safe and works logistically with the resources that we have.”