GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Chick-fil-A plans Broomfield restaurant

News
Business

Chick-fil-A plans Broomfield restaurant

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Chick-fil-A fans in Broomfield may soon be able to enjoy a chicken sandwich without the need for a trek to Superior or Westminster.

The fast-food chain plans a new location at the corner of Bradburn Boulevard and 120th Avenue, according to plans submitted to the city.

The new Chick-fil-A will be just more than 5,000 square feet and will feature dual drive-through lanes.

A request for a special use authorization to allow construction to begin on the new restaurant is set to go before the Broomfield City Council Tuesday evening.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Lucas High Bizwest Prairie Mountain Media | BizWest/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Commemorate The Life Of A Loved One

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is honored to help commemorate the life of a loved one. They are a compassionate partner...
  2. Beautifully Renovated Apartment Homes

    Get all the details and finishes you like in your apartment home at Ute Creek Apartments. These beautifully renovated apartment...
  3. Complete Excavating And Plumbing Services

    Jones Excavating and Plumbing provides complete excavating and plumbing services. Whether you need to install a new septic system or...
  4. Beverages For Your Daily CBD

    CBD beverages are a popular way to get your daily CBD! Canna World Market offers Willie’s Remedy coffee and teas...
  5. Expert Stonework And Patio Installations

    Don King Landscaping provides expert stonework and patio installations to Boulder County homeowners. You can create a perfect outdoor space...