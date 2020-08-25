CU Boulder with 10 positive coronavirus cases over past five days

The University of Colorado Boulder is once again reporting 10 positive cases of coronavirus among students in the dorms over the past five days.

The university’s coronavirus page listed 10 positive tests out of 1,184 conducted between Aug. 20 and Monday. The university also reported 10 cases Monday between Aug. 19 and Sunday.

CU is releasing testing numbers on a rolling five-day time frame but has not released cumulative numbers. Daily Camera calculations using the daily numbers place CU at 20 positive cases since Aug. 11.

Students needed proof of a negative test or needed to get a test on campus in order to move in to the dorms prior to the start of the fall semester on Monday.

With classes now underway, the university is testing students living in the dorms on a weekly basis, but will not be testing off-campus students.