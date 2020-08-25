High of 96 with a chance of afternoon showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 90s today with a slight chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 96 and an overnight low of 65 with a 20% chance of afternoon showers.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 93 and an overnight low of 63 with a 40% chance of afternoon showers.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 94 and an overnight low of 63 with a 30% chance of afternoon showers.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 84 and an overnight low of 59 with a 50% chance of afternoon showers.