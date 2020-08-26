Longmont announces Thursday night mosquito spraying schedule

Vector Disease Control International, Longmont’s mosquito control contractor, will be spraying for mosquitoes in four areas of the city Thursday night, weather permitting.

Zones to be sprayed this week are the Jim Hamm Park area, the Union Reservoir area, the Great Western/Mill Village area and the Stoney Ridge/Alpine Elementary School area, city officials announced in a news release.

Longmont provides a link to a map on the city’s West Nile virus webpage at LongmontColorado.gov/westnile that shows the boundaries of spray zones. Spraying locations are determined when mosquito traps exceed a 150-count threshold and West Nile virus has been detected in the Longmont area.

Vector Disease Control maintains a database of Longmont residents who have made notification or shutoff requests for their property if spraying is scheduled. There are three options:

Call notification only — Vector Disease Control will phone before spraying in the person’s neighborhood.

Address shuffoff only — Vector Disease Control will shut off the spray machine while driving past the person’s property.

Notification and shutoff — Vector Disease Control will phone before spraying in the person’s neighborhood and shut off the spray machine while driving past the person’s property

People can contact Vector Disease Control to make a notification or shutoff request by calling 970-278-9977 or visiting vdci.net/colorado.

More information about West Nile virus, Longmont’s integrated pest management program and protecting one’s self from West Nile virus is available at LongmontColorado.gov/westnile or by calling 303-651-8416.