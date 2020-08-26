Longmont City Council approves extending air quality monitoring contract

The Longmont City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to renew the city’s air quality monitoring contract with research scientist Detlev Helmig and his private company, Boulder Atmosphere Innovation Research LLC.

Boulder A.I.R.’s current Longmont contract expires Aug. 31. Under the new contract negotiated and recommended by city staff, Longmont will pay Boulder A.I.R. almost $465,000 to continue the program through Dec. 31, 2021.

Under the contract Council originally approved in March 2019, Helmig has been sampling, analyzing and reporting atmospheric emissions and possible pollutants from oil and gas operations near the city as well as reporting measurements of greenhouse gases and other emissions from non-oil and gas well sources, such as motor vehicles.

Boulder A.I.R. monitors and collects data from two locations. One is on the west side of the city, at Vance Brand Municipal Airport, where sampling commenced in September 2019. The other is near Union Reservoir east of Longmont, where sampling began in December 2019.

The company posts online reports, at tinyurl.com/y38twje7, of its the levels of ozone, methane and carbon dioxide monitored at the Vance Brand Airport station, and the levels of carbon dioxide, methane, ozone, nitric oxide, nitrogen oxides, ethane, propane, benzene, acetylene and toluene monitored at its Union Reservoir station.

Jane Turner, oil and gas coordinator for the city’s Environmental Services, said last month that the total amount to be paid to Helmig’s company under the current contract was projected to be $560,700 at the end of August, and the city’s cost for air-quality-related equipment and shelters for the monitoring stations has been $49,530.

Staff said in a memo for Tuesday’s Council meeting that the total estimated cost to renew the Boulder A.I.R. contract is $464,843. That includes $116,211 for monitoring from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, and $348,632 for monitoring from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.

Helmig gave the council a presentation about his monitoring on July 28, including charts, graphs and tables of what he had recorded at the two Longmont stations, after which the council gave staff the informal go-ahead to proceed with preparing the renewal contract.

Before the final unanimous vote on the contract, the Council voted 6-1 for an amendment by Councilwoman Marcia Martin with Councilman Tim Waters dissenting.

At issue was a paragraph in the negotiated contract, Boulder A.I.R. will have to “provide the city with written notice of publications and/or public presentations, wherein the city’s data” from the monitoring “will be analyzed or interpreted at least seven days prior to release of information. The city shall notify the consultant of permission or denial within five days of request. City reserves the right to prohibit use of the data by any party, including (the) consultant, without the express written permission of the city.”

Martin objected to that language, saying it could prevent making data, results of scientific analysis from the monitoring publicly available as part of an effort to clean up the air.

Waters, however, said the city will be paying for the data being produced and analyzed and that Boulder A.I.R. should not be sharing that information — and potentially profiting from it — without Longmont’s permission.

The majority voted for staff to rewrite the provision Martin objected to, possibly changing it to limit the data-sharing restriction to one requiring Council approval rather than just a staff decision before any permission to publish that information elsewhere.