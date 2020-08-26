Longmont Kids’ Holiday Bike Program seeking bicycle donations

The Longmont Kids’ Holiday Bike Program is asking for community members to donate their unused kids’ bikes to help provide local youths with bicycles this holiday season.

The program, which is sponsored by Bicycle Longmont, is accepting bicycles with wheel sizes ranging from 12 to 24 inches, according to information posted on the Longmont Fire, Police and Community Health and Resilience Facebook page. Donations for the bikes will be accepted Sept. 8 to Dec. 4 and can be dropped off at any Longmont fire station.

According to the post, functional bikes are preferred and those with flat tires are still fine to donate. Volunteers will help to provide maintenance to ready these bikes for distribution to new youth owners during the holiday season.