Longmont residents continue rallying in support of U.S. Postal Service

As temperatures soared into the upper 90s Tuesday, a group of roughly 10 people continued to show their unwavering support for the U.S. Postal Services, alongside a national calling sparked by operation changes.

Tuesday marked the third rally in front of the post office, at 201 Coffman St., since last week. As traffic passed, demonstrators held up signs that read “Save the USPS!” and “All mail matters. Keep it alive!” Their rally followed a vote Saturday by the U.S. House of Representatives to pass a bill that would provide funding to the service and reverse recent changes. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has said that he wouldn’t be restoring sorting machines and mailboxes that have been removed, according to an Associated Press article. National news stories on the issue also reported that DeJoy, who took over the position in June, slashed late delivery trips, overtime and other expenses.

“I can’t believe we have to be out here fighting for it,” said Lynette McClain of Longmont. “I want to protect the post office for the election and because both my parents, who are in their 90s, get their prescription medicine through the mail. It’s gotten slower and slower and slower. They both worry they won’t get it in on time.”

McClain waved an American flag from the sidewalk Tuesday. This was her third time participating in the rally in front of the office.

For George Forgue, of Longmont, Tuesday was the first time he was rallying in front of the post office for the cause. The post office, he said, is about as nonpartisan as it gets.

“Everybody uses the post office, no matter their political affiliation, and it also supplies medications and vital supplies for some people … particularly in rural and Republican areas,” Forgue said. “So, it makes no sense, if they (national leaders) can take away funding and hamstring the post office, an institution enshrined in the Constitution, who knows what the next attempt might be.”

Longmont’s Dave Bishton has been helping to organize the support rallies in front of the post office. Until he sees positive changes, Bishton said, he expects people to continue to rally at that spot. The past two rallies saw about 20 protesters each.

“If these people don’t do it, no one will,” Bishton said.

Stan Gelb, of Longmont, said continuing to rally for the issue shows it’s urgency.

“(The changes) are a blatant attempt by the White House occupant and the entire GOP to suppress and prevent people from voting. It’s the most un-American thing possible,” Gelb said. “In the time of our pandemic, (the U.S. Postal Service) is a vital institution. The worst possible decision is to sabotage it.”

Gelb said he was glad to see the House take action Saturday in an attempt to reverse changes and provide funding for the service. Gelb said that next the Senate “must be pressed to act in a responsible manner” with the bill. Reports, however, indicate that the bill is likely to stall in the Senate and that President Donald Trump has plans to veto it.

“The terrible thing is that most Americans don’t realize our democracy is at stake,” Gelb said. “Once you lose it, it can be gone for centuries.”