Nederland fire chief under investigation, placed on leave

Nederland Fire Protection District Chief Rick Dirr has been placed on leave while the district investigates an alleged “failure to follow recognized protocols that lead to a potentially hazardous situation.”

Nederland Fire announced the news that Dirr had been placed on leave in a Facebook post Monday.

In the post, officials said the board of directors of the Nederland Fire Protection District held a special meeting on Aug. 19 during which they held a special executive session regarding Dirr.

The post only said that the issue was a personnel matter regarding “Chief Rick Dirr and a failure to follow recognized protocols that lead to a potentially hazardous situation on scene.”

Officials said an after-action report was produced but needed more investigation, which the board felt necessitated Dirr being placed on leave.

“This is not a punitive move and should not be judged as prejudice on the matter but will allow the investigation to occur with less tension,” the post read. “The board is committed to providing a safe working environment for all of our staff and volunteers and believes that properly investigating these claims is paramount to ensuring that goal.”

The shift officers will assume operational control during Dirr’s absence and the board will deal with management of the district, which covers roughly 64 square miles, responding to approximately 430 calls a year.

Dirr has worked for the district for about 30 years.

Earlier this year, a group of current and former Nederland firefighters called on the organization’s leaders to create standard policies and guidelines, implement less “haphazard” training schedules and more consistent vehicle inspections.