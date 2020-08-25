News Photos: West Magnolia Camping Outside Nederland Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Stephanie, who declined to giver her last name, sews her dress at their West Magnolia Campsite outside of Nederland on Aug. 25, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Allen, who declined to giver his last name, puts his shoes on at his West Magnolia Campsite outside of Nederland on Aug. 25, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Stepanie and Leo, both declined to give last names, prepare food for their dog, Tao, at their West Magnolia Campsite outside of Nederland on Aug. 25, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Allen, who declined to give his last name, has his campsite set up in a spiritual manner at the West Magnolia Campsite outside of Nederland on Aug. 25, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Fan ban signs at the West Magnolia Campsite outside of Nederland on Aug. 25, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Stephanie, who declined to giver her last name, finds something for their dog, Tao, at their West Magnolia Campsite outside of Nederland on Aug. 25, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Allen, who declined to giver his last name, has his campsite set up in a spiritual manner at the West Magnolia Campsite outside of Nederland on Aug. 25, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) The trailhead at West Magnolia outside of Nederland on Aug. 25, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Erin, left, Jon, Stephanie, and Leo said they were impressed with the West Magnolia Campsite outside of Nederland on Aug. 25, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Stephanie and Leo talk about seeing a bear near their campsite at the West Magnolia Campsite outside of Nederland on Aug. 25, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Show Caption of ExpandBy Cliff Grassmick | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily CameraPUBLISHED: August 25, 2020 at 3:51 p.m. | UPDATED: August 25, 2020 at 4:08 p.m.