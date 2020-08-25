GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: West Magnolia Camping Outside Nederland

Photos: West Magnolia Camping Outside Nederland

  • Stephanie, who declined to giver her last name, sews her dress at their West Magnolia Campsite outside of Nederland on Aug. 25, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Allen, who declined to giver his last name, puts his shoes on at his West Magnolia Campsite outside of Nederland on Aug. 25, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Stepanie and Leo, both declined to give last names, prepare food for their dog, Tao, at their West Magnolia Campsite outside of Nederland on Aug. 25, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Allen, who declined to give his last name, has his campsite set up in a spiritual manner at the West Magnolia Campsite outside of Nederland on Aug. 25, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Fan ban signs at the West Magnolia Campsite outside of Nederland on Aug. 25, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Stephanie, who declined to giver her last name, finds something for their dog, Tao, at their West Magnolia Campsite outside of Nederland on Aug. 25, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Allen, who declined to giver his last name, has his campsite set up in a spiritual manner at the West Magnolia Campsite outside of Nederland on Aug. 25, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • The trailhead at West Magnolia outside of Nederland on Aug. 25, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Erin, left, Jon, Stephanie, and Leo said they were impressed with the West Magnolia Campsite outside of Nederland on Aug. 25, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Stephanie and Leo talk about seeing a bear near their campsite at the West Magnolia Campsite outside of Nederland on Aug. 25, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

By Cliff Grassmick
Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera
