Vail CEO donates $1.5M to youth programs across U.S.

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) CEO Rob Katz and wife Elana Amersterdam announced Tuesday the recipients of $1.5 million in grants to support youth programs and broaden engagement in skiing.

The following groups received funding:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston (Boston) – $200,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio (Cleveland) – $200,000

Good Shepherd Services (New York) – $200,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore (Baltimore) – $175,000

Chicago Youth Centers (Chicago) – $150,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities (Minneapolis) – $150,000

SOS Outreach – $85,000

Girls. Inc. (Chicago) – $75,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Salt Lake City (Salt Lake City) – $50,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver (Denver) – $50,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Lake Tahoe (South Lake Tahoe, Calif.) – $50,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of North Lake Tahoe (North Lake Tahoe, Calif.) – $50,000

Zero Ceiling (British Columbia) – $15,000

“We’re honored to be partnering with these organizations now and look forward to our future efforts to enhance access to winter sports for underserved kids,” Katz said in a statement. “As youth of color and their families have been especially hard hit by the pandemic, it’s essential that the nonprofits receiving grants this year are able to determine the best use for their community. All of these organizations have had to pivot their services due to COVID-19, and, additionally, many are helping the youth they serve find their voice to be part of the national dialogue on systemic racism.”

