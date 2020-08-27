GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County officials seek feedback on Jay Road improvements

The Boulder County Public Works Department and the Community Planning & Permitting’s Transportation Planning Division announced Monday that plans are in the works to improve Jay Road.

The section of road in north Boulder between U.S. 36 and Colo. 119 will be repaved and various intersections and pedestrian crossings in that segment will be redone.

According to the news release, “Jay Road is becoming one of the busiest east-west corridors in Boulder County.” They hope to make this road safer for pedestrians and drivers alike through these improvements.

Boulder County is asking for input on the current designs. A survey on available on the agency’s website — bit.ly/3lr5ItU — from until Sept. 7 where residents can voice their opinions. The county is expecting the construction to occur in summer 2021.

Kathryn Bistodeau

