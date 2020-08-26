GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder police to partner with nonprofit to expand bike registration program

To combat the ongoing issue of bike theft, the Boulder Police Department is expanding its bicycle registration program by partnering with a nonprofit organization called Bike Index, aiming to increase the likelihood of returning stolen bikes to their rightful owners.

Bike Index has facilitated the recovery of more than $11,000,000 worth of bicycles all over the world, according to a release.

Boulder police discovered Bike Index through Boulder’s Full Cycle bicycle shop.

“This partnership will without a doubt increase our ability to reunite bicycles to owners,” Boulder police Chief Maris Herold said in a statement.

The enhancement of its bicycle registration program is intended to make Boulder bicycles harder to steal. Measures to protect bicycles are being made at a crucial time, ahead of an anticipated increase in bike theft.

“Our data indicates that while over the last two months we have seen a steep decline in reported bicycle thefts, historically we see an increase in the fall,” Herold said in a statement.

Boulder police still identify prevention as the best way to protect your bicycle. They recommend securing a bicycle to an immovable object using a U-lock.

Always lock a bicycle through its frame and wheels, confirming nothing can easily be removed. Most thefts result from the bicycles being unlocked, improperly locked, or using an inadequate locking device.

To learn more about Bike Index or to register a bike, visit bouldercolorado.gov/police/bicycle-registration.

Kiely Westhoff

