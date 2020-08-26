Broomfield City Council approves new ward boundaries

Broomfield residents will have new ward boundaries following a council vote Tuesday night.

Broomfield Election Manager Todd Davidson gave a short presentation highlighting reasons to move to adjust boundaries now and gave a description of the map council approved on first reading at its Aug. 11 meeting.

Option B — one of four his office created and presented to council as options — was approved by council. The option keeps most wards in areas of high development, he said. Via Varra, north of Interlocken, stays in Ward 2 and Wildgrass, north of West 144th Avenue and south of the Northwest Parkway, is kept intact.

As of July, the population disparity between the largest and smallest ward was 25.7%, Davidson said. By 2024 he anticipates that figure to be more than 35%. Courts have ruled ward populations should generally not exceed a 10% disparity between the largest and smallest and up to 10 years is a reasonable frequency for re-balancing, according to the city, even when the population growth is know to be distorting ward balance.

Updated Census reporting data came out Monday, Davidson said.

“Broomfield far outpaces Colorado,” he said, but “it’s still low.”

Option B is within acceptable standards for the 2021 election, Davidson said. In July 2019, council adopted a resolution asking staff to bring proposed ward boundaries for council discussion after the 2019 municipal election. The resolution also stated that ward boundaries will be evaluated on an ongoing basis after each municipal election.

Ward 3 Councilwoman Kimberly Groom thanked staff for their hard work and accommodating council comments into the map.

“We’ve been working on it for months and we’re finally here making the vote,” she said. “I appreciate what all you guys are doing in regard to agenda items.”

Ward 2 Councilmembers Sharon Tessier and William Lindstedt opposed the vote.

No member of the public commented on the matter.

Council voted on the Option B map Aug. 11. That evening staff had introduced an Option D, which was rejected by the majority of council members. The option was created because council members wanted a fourth option. Population estimates for Option D in 2021 show population balanced among wards. By 2024, the city does project it to be out of balance by 22%.

Members examined three maps during a February study session and requested public feedback. The options were put on BroomfieldVoice.com and residents were encouraged to leave comments.

In the past, some council members have asked about the possibility of waiting until after the Census.

Broomfield is not legally obligated to adjust ward boundaries at this time, but Davidson said reasons his office advised moving forward include: the charter requires wards to be of like size; Amendment 14 of the United States Constitution requires equal representation; and 2021 Broomfield Municipal Election is on the horizon. It also takes into account Broomfield’s rapid growth.

Based on data pulled from the Census website, Broomfield is doing better at reporting than Colorado, and Colorado is doing well compared to the rest of the United States. Field data collection for the Census ends Sept. 30, according to the Census website.

Broomfield Community Development data is more comprehensive, Davidson said, and the city and county regularly depend on it when making decisions.

Boundaries need to be contiguous, compact and have about the same number of voters, according to the Broomfield City Charter. Changes cannot exclude any council member from office before the term for which the incumbent was elected/appointed expires.

Changes are made by ordinance and should be made at least 180 days before any regular municipal election.

Davidson said the ward boundary changes will be made by the end of the year. Council has adjusted boundaries in April of 2003, April 2009 and most recently in April 2015.