CU Boulder again reports 10 positive coronavirus cases in past five days

The University of Colorado has, for the third day in a row, reported 10 positive coronavirus tests over the past five days.

CU’s online dashboard reported 10 cases between Aug. 21 and Tuesday, out of 644 tests.

CU has not posted cumulative results and instead has chosen to release numbers on a rolling five-day time frame, but Daily Camera calculations based on previous numbers from the university’s online dashboard indicate there were four new positive tests reported Tuesday, putting the campus at 24 positive tests since Aug. 11.

Students needed proof of a negative test or needed to get a test on campus to move in to the dorms before the start of the fall semester on Monday. With classes now underway, the university is testing students living in the dorms on a weekly basis, but will not be testing off-campus students.