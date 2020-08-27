CU Boulder students press officials for action against racism

University of Colorado Boulder students are not done demanding accountability from campus leaders who have pledged to address systemic racism on campus.

Graduate student Holly Olivarez and Regent Linda Shoemaker sent a letter to Chancellor Phil DiStefano on Wednesday criticizing his recent decisions, including the process of creating two committees to address racism, equity, inclusion and policing.

Student Gwendalynn Roebke, graduate student Alejandra Abad and others worked to create a temporary art installation outside Norlin Library, where 40 black silhouettes are painted with a phrase urging divestment from the campus police force to invest in students who are Black, Indigenous and people of color.

Surrounding signs ask passersby, “Where are the missing BIPOC of CU Boulder?”

Students and campus community members have worked to draw attention to systemic racism long before police killings of Black people sparked national outcry and demands for change over the summer.

And while their calls for change are now met with promises to do better at all levels of CU Boulder, students said the actions taken so far are not enough.

“We’ve been holding the chancellor accountable all summer. We’ve been holding the president accountable all summer. What really gets under their skin in a big way is when we have this massive movement, this collective amongst us that starts and does stuff,” Roebke said.

‘Difficult work to come’

Since the killing of George Floyd and ensuing protests, DiStefano has publicly condemned racism and promised to address it on the CU Boulder campus on multiple occasions.

But for students such as Olivarez, Roebke, Abad and many others, that progress has not been fast enough or transparent enough.

Olivarez and Shoemaker’s letter called out the Community Council for Inclusion, announced by DiStefano on Aug. 12, and the Community Safety Task Force, announced by DiStefano on Aug. 18.

The Community Council for Inclusion is a 25-member group whose goal is to guide, advise and oversee implementation of the CU Boulder’s Inclusion, Diversity and Excellence in Academics Plan. The plan took several years to write and was finalized in 2019, and DiStefano announced in June it would be put into action immediately.

There wasn’t enough transparency, communication or accountability in how those 25 people were selected, Olivarez and Shoemaker wrote, and only two of the 25 members are students.

Olivarez, who founded the campus group diversifyCUnow, said she spoke to three people appointed to the council who didn’t know they were nominated or selected for it until the official campus announcement.

“That was my first inkling that I needed to look further into the process of how this is going on, and it made me feel concerned,” she said.

Olivarez had similar concerns about the Community Safety Task Force, which was formed to strengthen accountability, build trust and foster transparency and engagement between campus police and the university community, according to DiStefano’s Aug. 18 announcement.

While the task force seemed like a response to demands from student Ruth Woldemichael, alumna Olivia Gardner and others for greater police oversight, they were largely left out of the decision-making process.

While Woldemichael sat in on meetings with CUPD, the time was spent listening to CU officials talk about their efforts, according to the letter.

“Meetings such as this do not qualify as productive, nor do any changes being made at a systems level. This is insensitive and unacceptable. DiStefano and Chief Jokerst’s actions perpetuate covert and structural racism. This type of behavior will no longer be tolerated by the BIPOC community and their allies,” the letter stated.

DiStefano responded to Shoemaker and Olivarez’s letter by sending a message to the entire campus community on Wednesday night, reaffirming his commitment to antiracism, diversity, equity and inclusion.

DiStefano said he acknowledged the criticisms and pledged to listen to BIPOC students, while also repeating his support for the Council for Community and Inclusion.

“I will listen to how my team and I can make our work together better, to reflect upon the input we receive and to better engage all of you in the difficult work to come,” DiStefano wrote. “I want us to get this right, and that requires us all to lean in and stay in the difficult conversations we need to have in order for our work to be successful.”

The newly-formed council is important to make sure the campus can sustain its commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion, DiStefano wrote.

“This will not be a perfect process, and our work will continue. I want to deepen how all of our communities on campus, and our BIPOC communities in particular, feel shared ownership and accountability over our progress to make CU Boulder a more antiracist community,” DiStefano wrote. “I also want to engage more productively with our shared governance, student leaders and allied groups as we move forward.”

‘We will get creative’

One of the goals of the installation outside Norlin Library is to bring the conversation about racism directly to students who might scroll past emailed statements.

Racism is steeped into every level of CU Boulder, Abad and Roebke said, right down to classrooms, whether it’s the unpaid labor of educating white peers about racism or discriminatory statements made by professors.

“I think there’s a lot of white fragility,” Roebke said. “There are some things that are not acceptable, and we have to face that instead of trying to make people feel better when they do something racist and are held accountable. No, you’re held accountable and it feels bad because what you’re doing is bad.” .

Roebke and Abad are members of the Radical BIPOC Womxn/Femme Collective, which along with other campus groups helped put together the silhouette project and are setting it up every morning and taking it down every night this week. Abad used a laser cutter to create the cutouts and included natural hair and nonbinary people.

While the plan is to only set up the silhouettes this week, Abad and Roebke said they will probably make more appearances in different locations in the future.

“The more they ignore us, the more we will get creative,” Abad said.