Dangerous spikes in ground-level ozone recorded in Boulder, Longmont

Dangerous spikes in ground-level ozone were recorded in Boulder and Longmont on Tuesday, and experts say the high levels are only partially due to wildfires.

Wildfire smoke, coupled with hot temperatures and air pollution have created the harmful conditions, according to a news release from Boulder County Public Health.

“These high ozone levels are due to a number of human influences on the environment that have converged in the last few weeks,” Collin Tomb, air quality team lead at Boulder County Public Health, said in the news release. “A mixture of air pollution from the use of fossil fuels during activities such as driving, heating and cooling, electricity generation, and manufacturing — in addition to emissions from oil and gas production — contribute to the high ozone levels we’re seeing now.”

The federal health standard of ozone levels is 70 parts per billion, according to the release. The measuring station at the Boulder Reservoir reported 102 parts per billion shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, taken from five minute averages. In Longmont at the same time, the station measured 115 parts per billion.

“The bottom line is that these are dangerously high levels of ozone,” said Cindy Copeland, air quality specialist at Boulder County Public Health. “These high levels are continuing and they are only partially due to smoke. Because of climate change, wildfires are becoming more part and parcel of daily life in Colorado during the summer and shouldn’t be discounted as exceptional events. Emissions from the sources that we can control need to be reduced even further, so we don’t continue to have such unhealthy conditions during the summer months when people both need to work outside and want to enjoy the outdoors.”

Residents are advised to monitor air quality conditions and avoid prolonged exertion outdoors when air quality is poor. Conditions can be monitored at airnow.gov.