Broomfield to end year better than expected fiscally

By mid-August, about 20 weeks after Broomfield began taking a hard look at finances and estimated a nearly $12 million deficit as a result of the novel coronavirus, officials say the city is in a much better position.

Small signs of stabilization are occurring as a result of of work leadership and staff have done to reduce the gap with a projected positive fund balance, Broomfield Chief Financial Officer Brenda Richey said in her update to council Aug. 18.

Steps taken by the city and county leaders led to Broomfield currently projecting a positive fund balance of about $6.2 million to end fiscal year 2020 and into fiscal year 2021.

On March 24, Broomfield City Council began receiving a weekly, high-level overview of the city and county’s revenue structure and anticipated expenditures. The updates were intended to allow council to better understand the distribution of revenues collected by the city and county and show the possible impact of the pandemic on Broomfield’s fiscal viability.

Ward 3 Councilman Deven Shaff said the projection of a positive fund balance of $6.2 million is “great news.”

“This is much better news than we got last time,” he said about a finance report given in early summer. “I’m definitely happy to see that.”

By collecting six months of sales tax revenue and seven months of all other revenue and expenditure data, Richey’s projections were adjusted for where the current and anticipated economies exist while still meeting needs of the community, according to the Aug. 18 council memo. To maintain a conservative approach, continuous evaluation occurred regarding revenue streams and budgeted expenditures to ensure Broomfield is matching the net flow of cash while maintaining operations.

While it’s difficult to accurately predict the impacts of COVID-19, Broomfield will continue to adjust revenue and expenditure forecasts as assessments of economic and public health shifts continue.

City and County Manager Jennifer Hoffman said Broomfield will have a better sense of where the state is on finances on Sept. 11.

June and early July data suggests ongoing recovery from COVID-19 is similar to Broomfield numbers. Economic activity remains well below pre-pandemic levels, but “certainly more hopeful than people had anticipated or the trends were indicating,” she said.

General revenue for the state is expected to fall 5% this year and another 10.5% in the 2021 fiscal year, Hoffman said.

Broomfield’s three major revenue sources make up 96% of the total general fund revenues, Richey said, including use, sales and property tax.

Income tax is projected to decrease by about 14%; corporate income is expected to also fall and sales taxes are not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2021, Richey said. Because of internet sales, Broomfield is doing better than expected as people shopped for groceries and home improvement items.

Federal assistance is expected to help close the gap next year as Broomfield seeks COVID-related reimbursement.

Broomfield continues to do needs assessment with input from area nonprofits, she said, to identify further allocation opportunities of federal dollars that would be of direct or immediate support for the community. That would be in addition to the emergency housing and business relief programs already in place.

Broomfield took a conservative approach when COVID hit and reduced 2020 operating costs by $6.3 million, or 5.32% of the budget, according to the slides presented. Richey said the office has continued to refine fiscal projections for a more comprehensive forecast.

In 2021 she anticipates Broomfield will bring in nearly $118 million in revenue and see expenditures of roughly $122 million. That is not taking into consideration potential relief funding.

In 2020, Broomfield saw a decrease in all projected revenues except property tax, because property tax was based on 2019 assessed value.

Looking forward to 2021, low revenue risks include grocery and property taxes; medium are dining and entertainment, which may see limited services, and building use, which could see slowed construction; and lodging and retail fall into the high risk category should another outbreak occur. In that instance, Richey said to expect longer revenue recovery and increase in short-term impacts.

He asked how these figures compared to past year’s financial situations.

In previous years the average collection in terms of carry-over balance was between $5 million and $6 million, Richey said. What Broomfield is seeing now is really in-line with what would be anticipated on average to carry forward.

She asked council to keep in mind that Broomfield did start with a relatively large fund balance. Had conservative efforts not been made earlier this year, Broomfield would not be seeing that positive fund balance.