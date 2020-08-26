Front Range Biosciences establishes hemp center for excellence

Boulder-based Front Range Biosciences Inc., a hemp-focused agricultural biotechnology company, is teaming up with the Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, or Shimadzu Corp., to establish a Hemp Science Center of Excellence.

The center will be at the Boulder Front Range Biosciences headquarters. The company relocated from its previous Lafayette base to the almost 40,000-square-foot office space this year. Under its roof is an analytical chemistry lab, conference rooms and administrative offices.

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments is the North American subsidiary, headquartered in Columbia, Md., of the Japan-based Shimadzu Corp’s Analytical and Measuring Division. The FRB Science Center of Excellence will use Shimadzu instruments.

Part of Front Range Biosciences research involves creating and testing new plant varieties in different environments. Using Shimadzu Scientific Instruments hemp analytical instrumentation solutions will aid the Boulder company’s breeding program. According to a news release, Shimadzu’s technology will provide accurate potency testing, terpene profiling and contaminant testing, among other capabilities.

“Part of our program internally is we’re breeding and trying to develop new products,” said Jonathan Vaught, CEO and co-founder of Front Range Biosciences. “It’s a way for them to be able to showcase how their technology can do that.”

He added that he expects to also host scientists and experts from Shimadzu Scientific Instruments at the Science Center of Excellence.

Front Range Biosciences already has ongoing research collaborations with academic institutions including the University of California Davis and the University of Colorado Boulder. Vaught is excited to add the research facility to Colorado and to continue growing the local hemp and cannabis industry.

“I think it’s a big win for Colorado,” he said. “I want to continue to have Colorado be a leader in the space in terms of science and innovation and helping to elevate the industry. And I think this is a great way to do that.”

