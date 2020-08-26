High of 93 with a chance of afternoon showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 90s again today with a chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 93 and an overnight low of 63 with a 30% chance of afternoon showers.
Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 92 and an overnight low of 63 with a 20% chance of afternoon showers.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 82 and an overnight low of 59 with a 60% chance of afternoon showers.
