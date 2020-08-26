Longmont Mayor Brian Bagley begins modifying future City Council meeting agendas

Longmont Mayor Brian Bagley has begun using the authority of his office to direct city staff to schedule presentations about what Bagley says should be priority items for City Council attention at future meetings.

Earlier this month, Bagley sent City Manager Harold Dominguez a list of seven topics the mayor said he wants “added to our council meetings as soon as it is feasible,” and to give those topics priority over other items the council has previously voted to have staff to schedule for future meetings.

Topping Bagley’s list was for staff to “provide a detailed report and presentation on NextLight,” Longmont’s high-speed fiber optic broadband internet service.

“I would like to understand what is being done to provide internet access to families who are now forced to homeschool their children, but perhaps don’t have the resources to give them the support they need to succeed,” Bagley wrote in the Aug. 17 email, which the mayor copied to the other six City Council members.

The second item on the list of topics Bagley told Dominguez he wants placed on a future Council meeting agenda was for staff to “provide a detailed report and presentation on the current status of the Longmont Housing Authority. There have been changes, and I would like council to be informed.”

The city and the Housing Authority, which is a separate government agency, issued a joint May 1 announcement that they were planning to enter into an intergovernmental agreement that would shift the Housing Authority’s operational responsibilities to the city in an effort to make that affordable-housing agency’s operations more financially sustainable. City Council approved that agreement May 26.

While Bagley’s email to Dominguez indicated that those and other topics on the mayor’s list should take priority for staff attention over other items the City Council has already asked staff to bring back for discussion at future meetings, Bagley did not specifically cite any of those other issues.

Instead, Bagley asked the city manager to “please provide me and my council colleagues a list of those items that council has requested be placed on future council agendas. I want to make sure we manage staff workload properly, given my list of items.”

Councilwoman Polly Christensen raised concerns about Bagley’s email during Council’s Tuesday night meeting.

Christensen said she wasn’t objecting to most of the items Bagley had directed staff to present at future meetings, but she questioned whether the mayor was exercising what she suggested would amount to a veto by having staff put a lower priority on scheduling presentations on other issues council majorities voted to have staff prepare.

Bagley, however, said he was exercising the powers that Longmont’s home-rule municipal charter provides its elected mayor, as well as a provision in the City Council’s Rules of Procedure, which include a provision that states that meeting agendas “shall be set by the city manager” but also says those agendas “may be augmented or modified by the mayor.”

That provision also states that “the agenda may also be augmented by majority vote of the City Council to direct the city manager to place an item on a future agenda,” something the council often votes to do.

Bagley, who confers with Dominguez weekly to review what staff is planning to put on the following week’s council agenda, emphasized Tuesday night that in his more than 2½ years as mayor, he has never used his authority in that office to block or delay the scheduling of any items that council majorities have directed staff to prepare reports about for Council consideration.

But Bagley expressed frustration with the time it takes staff to respond to some of those council-raised issues that he indicated might not deserve high-priority attention. He did not cite examples Tuesday night but said there “are things we need to address, that need to get addressed.”

Bagley said, “I didn’t give Harold a timeline. I didn’t say: ‘Do this right now.’”

During Christensen’s Tuesday night recitation of her concerns about Bagley’s email to Dominguez, she acknowledged that the Rules of Procedure include the provision that gives the mayor the power to augment or modify meeting agendas.

Christensen said, though, that under Longmont’s council-manager form of city government, “the mayor has no veto power and must act with the consent of council.”

She said that for Bagley “to assert that the mayor may add seven reports and discussions that have not been publicly discussed or approved” by council, and to say that those items “must take priority over anything council has previously or in the future discussed and approved by majority vote, constitutes a veto of council and undermines both public discussion and the ability of council to act as a body.”

Christensen moved Tuesday night to have staff schedule a future meeting discussion of the Rules of Procedure’s provision about the abilities of the city manager, the mayor, and council majorities to set meeting agendas. She said there was a need to clarify the meanings of “augment” and “modify.”

Her motion failed on a 5-2 vote. Only Councilwoman Joan Peck joined Christensen in voting for it. Voting against it were Bagley and Council Members Susie Hidalgo-Fahring, Marcia Martin, Aren Rodriguez and Tim Waters.

Waters said he did not think the words “augment” and “modify” in the Rules of Procedure needed clarification.

Martin said it would set a bad precedent if the council were to require a council-majority vote on anything the mayor might propose be added to agendas. She questioned whether council members suggesting such an approach also would want the right to vote on every item the city manager plans to include on agendas.

City spokesman Rigo Leal said Wednesday that Dominguez has not yet responded in writing to Bagley’s Aug. 17 email.

“However, Harold did share this message with his department directors as an FYI. None of these topics are a surprise to anyone — they were all in the hopper,” Leal said in an email.

A number of the topics on Bagley’s list involve issues that already were expected to come up.

An example is allegations that Christensen and Peck had threatened the OUR Center last year with a shutoff of funding if the center competed with HOPE — Homeless Outreach Providing Encouragement — for a contract for funds for navigating homeless people in Longmont through the countywide coordinated entry program.

The DA’s Office announced in January its conclusion that it would be “unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt” that the two council members violated any criminal laws in their communications with the president of the local nonprofit services agency. The contract was re-advertised and ultimately awarded to HOPE.

Bagley’s Aug. 17 email asked the city staff to report whether the actions by Peck and Christensen resulted in a monetary loss to HOPE during the delay in awarding the contract.

The mayor did not mention in his email that council members voted unanimously last November to schedule a future meeting to discuss ethics and whether the two councilwomen’s contacts with the OUR Center board president violated legal or ethical standards for local elected officials. That council discussion has not yet been held.

Mayor’s list of seven topics

Longmont Mayor Brian Bagley wrote City Manager Harold Dominguez on Aug. 17 that he would like to have the following topics added to council meetings as soon as it is feasible, giving these topics priority over other council-requested items: