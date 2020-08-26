GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Man stabbed multiple times in Longmont in critical condition; police seek information

Longmont police are seeking information after they say a 51-year-old homeless man was stabbed multiple times Tuesday night.

About 10:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Dry Creek Drive on a welfare check and possible shooting, said Deputy Chief Jeff Satur.

Officers found the man with stab wounds and applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding. He was transported to an area hospital and later flown to a Denver hospital, Satur said. He is in critical condition.

No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information or who may have video is asked to contact Detective Cody Clark at 303-774-4392.

Brooklyn Dance

