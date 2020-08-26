New Hope Network digital events, content platform launches

New Hope Network, the Boulder-based organizer of the Natural Products Expo West trade show in Anaheim, Calif., and Expo East in Philadelphia, launched its Spark Change digital events and content platform this week.

Spark Change is aimed at providing natural and organic product makers with industry information and virtual networking opportunities. The platform was launched in the wake of New Hope’s decision to cancel both of its annual trade shows after the COVID-19 outbreak swept across the country.

“In a year when we are not able to convene at Natural Products Expo and other in-person industry events, we are launching Spark Change to provide meaningful ways to connect natural and organic brands with the retailers, influencers, investors and others who can help them grow their businesses and use their innovation for good,” New Hope Network senior vice president of content and insights Carlotta Mast said in a prepared statement. “Spark Change is also designed to inform and inspire the innovation and thinking needed to help everyone in this industry emerge from 2020 stronger than ever before and poised to drive the change we need for a healthier, more regenerative and just and equitable future.”

New Hope has three events scheduled for this fall on the following topics:

Mission-Driven Business, with a focus on brands owned by Black, Indigenous, Latinx and other people of color. (Sept. 16)

Modern Health, with a focus on brands that support nutrition and proactive health and wellness solutions. (Oct. 7)

Organic and Regenerative Agriculture, with a focus on brands investing in organic and other supply chain innovations that support human and planetary health (Oct. 28)

For more information, visit sparkchangenow.com.

