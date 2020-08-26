GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Photos: First Day of School at Mesa Elementary…

NewsBoulder Area news

Photos: First Day of School at Mesa Elementary in Boulder

  • BOULDER, CO – August 26, 2020: Renee Williams Community Schools at BVSD, left, and Alannah Weappo, school site child care, during the first day of school at Mesa Elementary School in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER, CO – August 26, 2020: Alannah Weappo, school site child care, helps students in the community school during the first day of school at Mesa Elementary School in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER, CO – August 26, 2020: Rachelle Krumbeck teaches her 4th-grade class during the first day of school at Mesa Elementary School in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER, CO – August 26, 2020: A Mesa student listens to a teacher remotely during the first day of school at Mesa Elementary School in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER, CO – August 26, 2020: Josh Baldner, Principal at Mesa Elementary, helps a student in the community school during the first day of school at Mesa Elementary School in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER, CO – August 26, 2020: Jen Brinker teaches her 5th-grade class during the first day of school at Mesa Elementary School in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER, CO – August 26, 2020: Renee Williams Community Schools at BVSD, left, and Alannah Weappo, school site child care, help students in the community school during the first day of school at Mesa Elementary School in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER, CO – August 26, 2020: Renee Williams Community Schools at BVSD, listens to a student during the first day of school at Mesa Elementary School in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

of

Expand
By | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Commemorate The Life Of A Loved One

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is honored to help commemorate the life of a loved one. They are a compassionate partner...
  2. Beautifully Renovated Apartment Homes

    Get all the details and finishes you like in your apartment home at Ute Creek Apartments. These beautifully renovated apartment...
  3. Complete Excavating And Plumbing Services

    Jones Excavating and Plumbing provides complete excavating and plumbing services. Whether you need to install a new septic system or...
  4. Beverages For Your Daily CBD

    CBD beverages are a popular way to get your daily CBD! Canna World Market offers Willie’s Remedy coffee and teas...
  5. Expert Stonework And Patio Installations

    Don King Landscaping provides expert stonework and patio installations to Boulder County homeowners. You can create a perfect outdoor space...