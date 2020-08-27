American Solar Energy Society takes annual Solar Tour virtual

The American Solar Energy Society and Solar United Neighbors’ annual National Solar Tour will be all virtual this year.

The event, set for Sept. 28 through Oct. 4, “will showcase live programming focusing on electric vehicles, schools, homes, businesses and community building through solar along with virtual tours of solar and sustainable homes, businesses, schools, religious institutions and more,” according to a ASES news release. “These events and tours will empower people to learn about solar technology and the process of going solar from their neighbors and people nationwide, all from the safety of their home.”

For more information and to register, visit nationalsolartour.org/rsvp2020.

