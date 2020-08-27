Beauty of Blackness: Fort Collins virtual show assembles renowned artists of color, studio tours, intimate Q&As

The Beauty of Blackness Fine Art Show will host a free online festival Sept. 3-6 that will feature several nationally renowned Black and African-American artists who will participate in studio tours, talks and Q&A sessions that will stream on various social media platforms. There will also be music and the chance for participants to purchase an array of the artists’ work.

“I’d known for years that I wanted to do a fine art show,” said Louise Cutler, Fort Collins-based artist and Beauty of Blackness founder. “I just was not sure what kind until sometime in November of last year.”

When the pandemic surfaced, the show — that was originally supposed to take place at the Carnegie Center for Creativity in Fort Collins and potentially include up to 50 artists — was forced to evolve.

Even with social distancing restrictions in place, Cutler was hoping a component of the show would still take place at The Carnegie Center for Creativity. She was planning to display shipped work from different artists and open the doors to a limited number of guests for viewings. The decision to switch to a completely virtual concept came with the news that the venue was closing for the rest of the year.

Forced to go in another direction, Cutler began tuning in to other virtual art events for research and later envisioned the elements she wished to see within hers.

“I wanted The Beauty Of Blackness Fine Art Show to be like walking through an actual art festival or studio tour, where you get to speak and interact with the artist live — enter their studio or space, see their work and have a conversation with them,” Cutler said.

She is inviting local and faraway viewers to “come be a part of the virtual art revolution.”

Much like an art walk, viewers will be able to virtually stroll to a dozen studios throughout the multi-day event. Attendees can watch the streams on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or the show’s website.

Unlike an actual art walk, the beauty of technology allows folks to visit the distinctly creative spaces of artists outside of Colorado.

Cutler is encouraging folks to gather in small groups and watch the livestreams together for a chance to be featured within the programming. She wants to make it as personal and engaging as possible, allowing “host” viewers to ask the featured artists questions and really be a part of the festivities. There will even be some giveaways throughout the course of the event.

“I set the show up to be as interactive as possible,” Cutler said.

Artists have Zoom links in place to speak one-on-one with potential patrons during times they are not live on the air.

“I’ve been involved with this project from the time it was an idea,” said Houston-based artist LaShun Beal, who will let attendees virtually step inside his Texas studio at noon Sept. 5, when he will participate in a live Q&A.

Beal hopes his work adds “lots of color and pride” to people’s lives and interiors.

While Cutler has kept busy organizing this multi-day event, she will also share her newest work with viewers.

“I will be showing and selling paintings from my latest painting series titled ‘Flowers to Flight,’ a collection of floral and bird paintings in acrylic and metal leaf,” Cutler said. “I enjoy nature and I like to paint from my own garden. My hope is to one day have the entire back portion of my yard as a bird and butterfly sanctuary.”

Cutler will also have several of her bronze pieces, recreations from her paintings, available for purchase.

“I like to create with a sense of calm that brings about peace in other peoples lives,” Cutler said. “I feel like this is the purpose of my art. My painting acts as incubators for my sculptures. Recreating my painting in clay — in three-dimensional form — was like breathing into a two-dimensional shape and watching it come alive.”

In addition to getting the opportunity to buy one-of-a-kind pieces directly from the artists, participants will be able to hear from Atlanta-based artist Charly Palmer and Baltimore-native Larry “Poncho” Brown — two influential creatives who continue to raise the bar socially and artistically.

“Now knowing both of these artists and their passion for the Black/African-American culture, I am so looking forward to gleaning from their knowledge and inspiration,” Cutler said. “I am hoping many tune in to hear them both speak. Through their art you can see that they each have a profound understanding of the culture and times in which we are living in as well as how it translates ethnically.”

Brown, who will speak at 4 p.m. Sept. 4, is known for his vibrant work rich with Afrocentric themes. His rhythmic pieces have adorned the wall of singer Anita Baker and have been featured in many shows, including “A Different World,” “The Wire” and “Greenleaf.”

Palmer, who will speak at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 3, has crafted work that is often classified as “visual theatre.” Incredibly detailed, boldly-hued and emotion-filled, his captivating pieces call attention to issues of racism, violence and bigotry.

From gracing the walls of late poet Maya Angelou to appearing on John Legend’s album cover for “Bigger Love,” Palmer’s work is consistently sought out and praised.

Palmer was selected to do the July 2020 cover for Time Magazine. “In Her Eyes,” is every bit as beautiful as it is chilling. The profile of a Black girl is juxtaposed with a fiery scene of social turbulence.

“Lately, there has been a lot of tension in Fort Collins and the university surrounding issues concerning race,” Cutler said. “As an artist, I speak through my craft, as most artists do. Art is often a reflection of the time during which it was created. It is a voice that is seen as well as heard. I thought by bringing an all Black/African-American show to Fort Collins, where we make up 1.6 percent of the population, it would help to create dialogue and open a door of understanding, to educate, to evoke awareness, to share insight and dispel myths.”

While the show presents a unique opportunity for art lovers to see the new work of talented creators from across the country, Cutler also hopes it has a lasting and significant impact.

“I wanted to use art as a catalyst to create something new and beautiful and to share our culturally-rich flavor,” Cutler said. “After the incident with George Floyd, I felt I made the right call.”

Putting together an extensive online event during these unusual times has had its challenges.

“My work is always a comfort, however producing an art show in the midst of a pandemic and social unrest has been interesting,” Cutler said. “How do I fit? How do I help? I am not a protester, nor a rioter, definitely not a looter and not a doctor, so how do I help? About every three to four years I develop artwork for exhibition that deals with social issues.”

Proving exceptional range, aside from her depictions of goddess-like figures within nature, Cutler also creates work that sparks discussions around issues of race, discrimination and injustices.

“I had the opportunity in early June to share my exhibit during March For Change at CSU and also in Old Town Square in Fort Collins during Juneteenth,” Cutler said. “The exhibit is entitled, ‘We Are Still Watching.’ It made for great conversations and opened doors for some amazing dialogue.”