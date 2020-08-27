Boulder police looking for driver whom they say ran red light, hit 69-year-old woman on Broadway

Boulder police are looking for a driver that hit a 69-year-old woman Wednesday morning after running a red light.

The suspect was driving southbound on Broadway when he ran a red light at Pearl Street shortly after 10 a.m. The driver struck the woman as she was crossing the crosswalk going east, according to a news release from police.

The woman sustained serious bodily injuries, including a broken femur, spinal fracture and concussion. She was transported to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital.

The driver fled the scene, running another red light at Walnut Street and then turned right going westbound on Canyon Boulevard, according to the release.

A photo of the vehicle was captured by a red light camera. Police think the suspect was driving a light brown 1989 Chevrolet pickup truck — possibly a C/K 1500 — that had a strobe light on the roof that was activated while driving on Broadway.

Police ask anyone with information to call 303-441-3333. Anonymous information can be submitted to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, and tips can be submitted online at www.crimeshurt.com.