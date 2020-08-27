GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder venture firm raises $25M for over-the-air TV infrastructure

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
Public Media Group, an infrastructure developer for television broadcasters, raised $25 million this week.

PMG’s fundraising subsidiary, which is registered in Boulder, raised the $25 million from a single investor in a Series B round, according to disclosures to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

Formed in 2019, PMG is a company part-owned by 118 television operators in the country to develop the infrastructure for ATSC 3.0, a broadcasting standard that allows for 4K-quality images by using both over-the-air television signals and internet broadband.

The protocol would also allow people to stream over-the-air TV to mobile devices and smart televisions through a signal-to-Wi-Fi converter.

PMG declined to comment when reached by BizWest on Thursday.

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

