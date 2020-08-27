BVSD seeks Equity Council applicants

The Boulder Valley School District is seeking students, parents, community members and staff members to apply to join its new Equity Council.

The council is expected be “a long-term opportunity to garner community feedback, ideas and leadership on important issues facing our community. Each quarter or semester, we will ask the Equity Council to look at a different issue or ask them what issues they would like to prioritize their engagement around,” according to the district.

The council’s initial focus will be on school resource officers as the district responds to a request from the Boulder County NAACP to remove them from schools.

Along with requesting application for membership, the district plans to nominate members and randomly select and recruit students and families in the community.

The council’s first meeting, which will be held virtually, is set for from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9, with meetings expected to happen weekly.

Membership applications are due Sept. 3 and are available at bvsd.org.