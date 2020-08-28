BVSD, SVVSD, Adams 12 offering school year food distribution

The Boulder Valley, St. Vrain Valley and Adams 12 school districts are offering meal distribution during the school year while students are learning remotely, though the rules are different than the emergency food distribution during the summer.

School districts, because of federal regulations, are now only distributing meals to enrolled students. During the summer, the meals were available to anyone in need.

In Boulder Valley, families can pick up 10 meals worth of prepared food items, ingredients and fresh produce for each student on Mondays through the school year. The prepared foods will change weekly, but include items such as breakfast burritos and tamales.

One bag is provided per student. The bags are provided free to all students, even those who aren’t part of the free and reduced lunch program. A family member needs to provide the name of the student when picking up the meals, but no documentation is required.

The meals can be picked up from 9 to 11 a.m. or 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays at Boulder’s Columbine Elementary, Crestview Elementary and Manhattan Middle; Broomfield’s Emerald Elementary; Lafayette’s Sanchez Elementary; Louisville Middle; and Nederland High (morning pickup only).

In St. Vrain Valley, curbside school breakfast and lunch meal distribution is offered from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 17 schools and two mobile home parks.

Those picking up meals must provide the district-assigned student ID number. The meals are provided at no cost to students in the free and reduced lunch program. For all other students, the cost is $5, and meals need to be purchased through the online school lunch account, myschoolbucks.com.

Distribution sites are Alpine Elementary, Altona Middle, Burlington Elementary, Centennial Elementary, Erie Middle, Frederick High, Hygiene Elementary, Longmont Estates Elementary, Lyons Middle/High, Mead Elementary, Mountain View Elementary, Niwot High, Northridge Elementary, Soaring Heights PK-8, Sunset Middle, Thunder Valley PK-8, Timberline PK-8, River Valley Mobile Home Community and Eagle Crest Mobile Home Community.

In Adams 12, breakfasts and lunches are distributed twice a week from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 3:45 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the district’s five comprehensive high schools, including Legacy High School.

As in St. Vrain, meals are free for students in the free lunch program and available at the regular school lunch cost for all other students. Students need their district-assigned student ID number to receive meals.