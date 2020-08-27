Chamber celebrates 60th anniversary with annual gala

Broomfield Chamber of Commerce celebrated its members, those who stayed at home and those who attended the in-person event, and the organization’s anniversary with its usual lineup of food, drinks, entertainment and business awards.

This year the event also featured masks, hand sanitizing stations and elbow bumps instead of the traditional handshakes and hugs.

The member appreciation event and gala, held Wednesday evening at the Residence Inn and Fairfield Inn & Suites in Broomfield, was originally scheduled for March but was postponed because of the novel coronavirus and subsequent safety precautions put in place to slow the spread.

“Sixty years ago when Broomfield was a little town next to a highway, business people said ‘we need our own chamber,” Chamber President and CEO Sam Taylor said.

On Oct. 11, 1960, about 70 businesses and professionals held a meeting to discuss the formation of a chamber for the Broomfield area, according to literature the chamber presented at the event, to help stimulate business and economic growth in the community.

The Broomfield Chamber of Commerce was born a short time later, it states, and “has been supporting and engaging the Broomfield-area business community ever since.”

The chamber’s event encouraged social distancing whenever possible, required masks be worn indoors except when eating and drinking per the state and local ordinance; and attendance was limited. Hand sanitizers were provided at the event.

People serving food and drinks were masked and there were indoor and outdoor tables and chairs for people to mingle and network.

No at-the-door ticket sales were available. At check-in, people picked up a pre-printed name tag and one of three wristbands — black for “I’m OK with fist and elbow bumps,” green for “please, no touching, but let’s network,” and white for “please network from 6-feet away.”

The chamber had about 40 people attend in-person and two virtually, Director of Membership and Marketing Patrick Monacelli said. The chamber had 55 people registered.

He and Taylor are still evaluating what worked and what didn’t at the event, but overall Monacelli said the format worked well.

“The ability to pivot the event from our originally planned casino tables to a trivia contest I think went over well,” he said. “I think our guests did a great job of safely networking and reconnecting, and everyone seemed truly happy to be able to get out and connect with colleagues again.”

Chamber leaders experienced a few technical glitches, he said, but were very happy with the event overall.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our membership for coming out and supporting each other and the Chamber,” Monacelli said.

The next in-person event will be the September Business After Hours, which will be held Sept. 16 at Summit Financial Solutions, 370 Interlocken Blvd. It will be a mostly-outdoor event.

Chamber membership is holding steady around 400, Monacelli said. The chamber has lost some members, mostly businesses deeply impacted by the pandemic, but gained some new members.

“Sector-wise, it seems like some industries are fairing well,” he said, citing financial, tech, residential real estate and large businesses that have resources that work well with a remote-working structure, “and some are definitely suffering.”

Examples of industries struggling include service industries, small retail and some small, local restaurants.

The chamber has hit its $10,000 goal for the Broomfield Small Business Fund — a fund started in light of the global pandemic designed to help local small businesses recover from COVID-19-related closures and restrictions. The chamber is orchestrating the fund with the Broomfield Community Foundation.

The Broomfield Small Business Fund will distribute cash grants to assist eligible small businesses that are or may have temporarily closed, are having financial difficulty paying business rent and utilities, or are facing staff reductions or cuts in hours because of impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses that receive grants can use funds on direct business expenses such as payroll, inventory, supplies, lease or rent payments for non-residential business premises, and utilities for non-residential business locations. Grants are intended to promote business success, resulting in employee retention, supplement business revenues for payment of expenses, and sustain business activity in Broomfield.

“There have been a few technical issues with the on-line application,” Monacelli said Thursday, “which we expect will be sorted by the end of this week.”

At the event, Taylor handed out awards to business owners in the community reflecting work done in 2019. Businesses had an opportunity to nominate themselves or nominate another business. The winners were then chosen by the Chamber.

During the chamber-themed trivia round, business professionals were quizzed on the chamber’s first president (Clyde Brunner); its firsts slogan (Broomfield: Today’s Community of Tomorrow) and the name of the chamber’s youth professional group, (Helping Young Professionals Evolve, or HYPE).

Other trivia included the 1961 contest the chamber held to choose it’s first official slogan. Resident Phil Reines won the contest, and a $100 shopping spree from local merchants, with “Broomfield: Today’s Community of Tomorrow.”

The chamber also announced the launch of its special anniversary beer, brewed by chamber member Rails End Beer Company, “Community of Tomorrow” Lager, which takes its name from the chamber’s first slogan. Alan Teague, of Contour Printworks, worked on the packaging.

2019 Business Excellence Award Winners

Entrepreneur of the Year: Kelsi Matthews, In Memoriam

Young Professional of the Year: Aaron Rask, Summit Financial Solutions

New Business of the Year: Wag N’ Wash Natural Pet Food and Grooming

Small Business of the Year: Craig D. Johnson and Associates

Professional Services Business of the Year: Holly Chandler, Edward Jones

Non-Profit of the Year: Broomfield Council on the Arts and Humanities

Manufacturer of the Year: BSC Signs

Employer of the Year: Elevations Credit Union

Ambassador of the Year: John Waters, Your Castle Real Estate

Sponsors included

Elevations Credit Union

Broomfield Enterprise

Ignite Video Productions

V&a (Vonachen & associates)

Additional Sponsors

Broomfield Sign Company (BSC Signs)

SCL Health

United Power

Source Communications

Aloft Hotels

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Residence Inn and Fairfield Inn & Suites

455 Zang St.