CU Boulder reports 11 positive coronavirus cases over past five days

The University of Colorado Boulder has reported 11 positive coronavirus tests during the past five days.

CU’s online dashboard reported the 11 cases came up between Aug. 22 and Wednesday, out of 354 tests.

CU has not posted cumulative results and instead has chosen to release numbers on a rolling five-day time frame, but Daily Camera calculations based on previous numbers from the university’s online dashboard indicate there were possibly four new positive tests reported Tuesday, putting the campus at 28 positive tests since Aug. 11.

Students needed proof of a negative test or needed to get a test on campus to move into the dorms before the start of the fall semester on Monday. With classes now underway, the university is testing students living in the dorms on a weekly basis, but will not be testing off-campus students.