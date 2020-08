Erie police say they have located a 14-year-old girl missing since last weekend and that she is safe.

Skylar Laituri, 14, was reported missing after being last seen at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, and has a history of running away — as recently as June, according to a news release from police.

But in a release on Thursday, Erie police said Laituri was located and is safe. The release did not say where she was found.