North Metro Fire’s Fill the Boot goes online

News
Boulder Area news

Caroline Kelley, right, waves at North Metro firefighters as she celebrates her 90th birthday with her son Roger Kelley and daughter-in-law Judy, at front, on Thursday, April 30, at the Broomfield Green Apartments in Broomfield. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
By | jrios@prairiemountainmedia.com | Broomfield Enterprise
North Metro Fire Rescue District and Local 2203 will host a virtual Fill the Boot this Labor Day weekend rather than sending firefighter and paramedics to physical locations.

People can donate by filltheboot.donordrive.com/participant/northmetro or by texting ‘BOOT’ to 24325.

Donations collected by North Metro firefighters help meet the urgent need for the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for people living in the community with neuromuscular diseases across the country, according to a release from North Metro Fire.

“This is the first year we won’t be standing at intersections collecting money for MDA, a cause and organization that is very important to firefighters,” Kyle Petau, a firefighter/engineer and Fill the Boot coordinator for North Metro Fire, said. “Virtual Fill the Boot will let our members continue to collect to help MDA, while keeping both firefighters and our community safe. Broomfield and Northglenn residents continue to humble us with their generosity each year when we take to the streets, and we hope they can help us reach our goal again this year, just in a different way.”

Throughout the weekend, North Metro Fire will be sharing stories on social media of lives impacted by MDA and stories from firefighters about why they choose to raise funding for MDA. There will be some fundraising challenges and prizes shared over the weekend as well.

Jennifer Rios | Reporter

Jennifer Rios covers the City and County of Broomfield
