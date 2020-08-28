Forbes ranks BVSD as Colorado’s top employer

Forbes.com announced this week that the Boulder Valley School District was ranked as Colorado’s top employer in its annual ranking of America’s best employers by state.

The ranking is based on anonymous surveys sent to employees across the country. The employees were asked about workplace safety, compensation and whether they would recommend their employer to others.

“As employees think about what makes a great place to work, knowing that you have a say truly matters,” Boulder Valley Superintendent Rob Anderson said in a written statement. “We value our employees, and we value what they have to say. Each and every year I visit every school and speak with every teacher. That is a great way to engage our amazing employees and really hear what is happening on the ground.”

The data for the rankings was compiled by surveying 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Surveys were conducted on a rolling basis from October 2019 to May 2020.