Latest News

High of 94 today with a chance of afternoon showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see one more day of highs in the 90s before temperatures drop into the 80s over the weekend.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 94 and an overnight low of 63, with a 20% chance of showers.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 85 and an overnight low of 58, with a 60% chance of showers.

Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 81 and an overnight low of 59, with a 60% chance of showers.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 86 and an overnight low of 52, with a 20% chance of showers.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

