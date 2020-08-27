GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

U.S. Bank opens new Broomfield branch, region’s first opening in years

The new U.S. Bank branch is at 4660 W. 121st Ave. in Broomfield.
U.S. Bank, a Minneapolis-based institution, recently opened a new branch at  4660 W. 121st Ave. in Broomfield.

This marks the region’s first new U.S. Bank location in six years, bank spokeswoman Joyzelle Davis said in an email to BizWest.

The new Broomfield location, which had a soft opening this month and an official grand opening this week “features the latest in self-service capabilities and digital technology, including a discovery center that houses tablets and other electronic devices for customer use, an interactive teller machine and customer support stations that provide an area for one-on-one conversations in a flexible, height-adjustable setting,” Davis said.

To celebrate the opening, U.S. Bank has donated boxed lunches and home movie kits to essential workers and $6,000 to local nonprofit group A Precious Child.

U.S. Bank was approved to establish the new branch on April 13, according to data from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of Currency.

U.S. Bank has existing area locations in Broomfield, Boulder, Westminster, Erie, Estes Park, Fort Collins, Firestone, Greeley, Johnstown, Longmont, Louisville, Loveland and Windsor.

