Bal Swan Children’s Center in Broomfield to host golf tournament

Bal Swan Children’s Center will host its best-ball golf tournament, which features an 18-hole round of golf, cart and sit-down lunch, Sept. 26.

The event, which has a 7 a.m. shotgun start, will be held at The Broadlands, 4380 W. 144th Ave.

Registration is $130 per person or $500 per foursome.

At Bal Swan, each year more than 100 preschool children with physical and developmental challenges or speech/language delays find themselves playing and learning alongside “typically developing children,” according to the school website. Bal Swan, which was founded 50 years ago, serves more than 520 students annually.

Thirty-seven percent of the nonprofit’s annual budget needs to be raised to cover the deficit between what people pay for services and actual cost of those services, according to the school. This year it needs to raise more than $737,000.

For more information on the tournament and the organization visit balswan.org/golf.