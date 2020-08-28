GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Bal Swan Children’s Center in Broomfield…

News
Boulder Area news

Bal Swan Children’s Center in Broomfield to host golf tournament

By | jrios@prairiemountainmedia.com | Broomfield Enterprise
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Bal Swan Children’s Center will host its best-ball golf tournament, which features an 18-hole round of golf, cart and sit-down lunch, Sept. 26.

The event, which has a 7 a.m. shotgun start, will be held at The Broadlands, 4380 W. 144th Ave.

Registration is $130 per person or $500 per foursome.

At Bal Swan, each year more than 100 preschool children with physical and developmental challenges or speech/language delays find themselves playing and learning alongside “typically developing children,” according to the school website. Bal Swan, which was founded 50 years ago, serves more than 520 students annually.

Thirty-seven percent of the nonprofit’s annual budget needs to be raised to cover the deficit between what people pay for services and actual cost of those services, according to the school. This year it needs to raise more than $737,000.

For more information on the tournament and the organization visit balswan.org/golf.

Jennifer Rios | Reporter

Jennifer Rios covers the City and County of Broomfield
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Colorado Rolfing & Healing Arts

    If you often experience migraine headaches, chronic neck and back pain or fatigue, CranioSacral therapy may be the help you...
  2. Discovery Ridge In Superior

    Are you looking for a new home that matches your unique lifestyle? Twenty new homes at Discovery Ridge in Superior...
  3. Age 55+ Communities In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ communities in Denver—just 10 miles from downtown and minutes from...
  4. Like A NYC Deli, But In Longmont

    Your Butcher, Frank continues to make new fans with all the amazingly tasty selections. It’s like a NYC deli, but...
  5. Lower Your Utility Bills

    Want to know how you can lower your utility bills? Kerwin Plumbing & Heating can help! Their plumbing and heating...