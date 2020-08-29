Boulder County records 12 coronavirus cases Friday; CU Boulder records 9 cases over last 5 days

Boulder County recorded 12 coronavirus cases and no new deaths Friday, while the University of Colorado Boulder tallied nine cases between Sunday and Thursday.

CU Boulder’s nine cases come out of 220 tests conducted during the five days. Beginning Monday, the university will release results per day daily, rather than in five-day lumps. According to the dashboard, 2.4% of the university’s quarantine and isolation space is in use.

The 12 county cases bring the total to 2,283, data shows. Of those, 195 have been hospitalized and 901 have recovered. There are 148 disease investigations in progress, and the death toll remains at 79.

The five-day average of new daily cases on Friday is nine, lower than the five-day average one week ago of 15.8.

Statewide, there have been 56,773 positive or probable cases. There have been 1,937 deaths among the cases, and of those, there have been 1,843 deaths because of the coronavirus. There have been 6,945 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 695,569 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder County cases by age:

0-9: 55

10-19: 233

20-29: 746

30-39: 281

40-49: 281

50-59: 264

60-69: 168

70-79: 136

80+: 106

Some data may be missing due to ongoing disease investigations and reporting delays, the health department notes.