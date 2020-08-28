GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Firestone gives initial approval to 179-home…

News
Business

Firestone gives initial approval to 179-home neighborhood proposal

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Firestone Board of Trustees signed off this week on initial plans to build 179 single-family homes in the community.

The neighborhood, dubbed Cottonwood Hollow, is slated to be built on 64 acres of undeveloped land west of the intersection of Birch Street and Sable Avenue and approximately 1.25 miles southeast of the Interstate 25/Colorado Highway 119 junction. It would include a dog park, pocket park and extensions of existing roadways.

Cottonwood Hollow requires additional hearings and votes to finalize zoning and a development plan before building permits can be issued. City staff also are asking for platting not to occur on the property’s west side until portions are removed from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s 100-year floodplain.

Mortgage Consultants LLC, the listed owner of the property, could not be reached for comment by BizWest Friday.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Colorado Rolfing & Healing Arts

    If you often experience migraine headaches, chronic neck and back pain or fatigue, CranioSacral therapy may be the help you...
  2. Discovery Ridge In Superior

    Are you looking for a new home that matches your unique lifestyle? Twenty new homes at Discovery Ridge in Superior...
  3. Age 55+ Communities In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ communities in Denver—just 10 miles from downtown and minutes from...
  4. Like A NYC Deli, But In Longmont

    Your Butcher, Frank continues to make new fans with all the amazingly tasty selections. It’s like a NYC deli, but...
  5. Lower Your Utility Bills

    Want to know how you can lower your utility bills? Kerwin Plumbing & Heating can help! Their plumbing and heating...