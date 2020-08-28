Get blitzed the right way at Boulder’s bevy of breweries, beer gardens and bars

Ah drinking and college. They go together like kneeling to the porcelain god at 3 a.m. and reviewing your ex’s Instagram story. Or maybe you’re a much more mentally stable person in your early to mid-20s than this reporter.
If you’re going to
get shitfaced let your hair down after a long, stressful day, how would you rather do it:
A. pounding Keystone Lights, naked, and sobbing into your bathtub
B. enjoying a smooth Nitro Milk Stout on a socially distanced patio, the sweet late-summer breeze caressing your rosy cheeks as you watch the sun dip below the Flatirons
If you answered A, maybe try keeping a journal and looking up a meeting, friend. But if you answered B, here are some places you could try. Either call ahead, mask up and go have a wonderful socially distanced night out or order and pick up food and brews on your way home.
Kettle and Spoke Brewery
Where: 2500 47th St.
Website: kettleandspoke.com
Order crowlers online and pickup: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, 4-9 p.m. Thursday, 2-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m.Sunday
Text: 303-638-5074 for delivery Wednesday-Sunday.
Vibe: An old-fashioned bluegrass stomp in a barn with house brews on tap
What looks good on the menu: Coffee stout nitro or the farmhouse-style Dark Saison
Cellar West Artisan Ales
Where: 778-B W. Baseline Road, Lafayette
Website: cellarwest.com
Order cans, bottles and growlers online or by phone 720-465-9346 and pickup: 4-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Vibe: A quaint farmhouse-style watering hole with a craft brew aura
What looks good on the menu: Desert Hymn Farmhouse Ale with prickly pear and blackberry or a four-pack of Kneebone pils
The Post Brewing Co.
Where: 2027 13th St.
Website: postbrewing.com/boulder
Dine-in and patio: limited seating and available by reservation online
Delivery and curbside pickup available: 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily. Alcoholic beverages available for pick up.
Vibe: That family fried chicken picnic when your uncle brought that great beer
What looks good on the menu: fried half bird and a Summer Teath IPA brewed with sunny green tea from local Pekoe Sip House
West Flanders Brewing Co.
Where: 1125 Pearl St.
Website: wfbrews.com
Hours: noon-9 p.m.Thursday-Sunday
Dine-in available by getting on the wait list one hour ahead of dining time: online or by phone 303-447-2739
Curbside pickup available and comes with a free $6 crowler with a purchase of $30; alcoholic beverages available to-go when picking up
Vibe: A great hole-in-the-wall place you learned about while backpacking through Belgium
What looks good on the menu: mac and cheese with bourbon-pickled jalapeños paired with a blueberry basil gin
The Sink
Where: 1165 13th St.
Website: thesink.com
Hours: noon-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Limited indoor and expanded patio seating available by getting on the wait list one hour ahead of dining time by phone 303-444-7465
Curbside pickup available and local delivery available for $3 flat fee, plus tip
Vibe: Taking a trip through “Yellow Submarine” with Barack Obama
What looks good on the menu: The Best Burger in Boulder and good ol’ Fat Tire Amber
Rayback Collective
Where: 2775 Valmont Road
Website: therayback.com
Hours: noon-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday
Patio space open with live music and a rotating schedule of food trucks online; note that the bar does not accept cash payments for now
Vibe: The coolest backyard barbecue with your friend’s band playing
What looks good on the menu: Sipping a cold-brewed coffee while you plan your order of attack on the gathered food trucks
The West End Tavern
Where: 926 Pearl St.
Website: thewestendtavern.com
Limited dine-in reservations available 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. online or by phone 303-444-3535
Takeout and delivery available 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Vibe: Taking on the Wing King Challenge and washing it all down with one of the 160-plus bourbons on offer
What looks good on the menu: (See above)