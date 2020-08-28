GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Get blitzed the right way at Boulder’s bevy…

Lifestyles
Food and Drink

Get blitzed the right way at Boulder’s bevy of breweries, beer gardens and bars

During COVID, many places have safety measures in place for dining, drinking

File photo
If The Sink is good enough for President Obama and Robert Redford (not pictured), it’s good enough for you.
By |

Ah drinking and college. They go together like kneeling to the porcelain god at 3 a.m. and reviewing your ex’s Instagram story. Or maybe you’re a much more mentally stable person in your early to mid-20s than this reporter.

If you’re going to get shitfaced let your hair down after a long, stressful day, how would you rather do it:

A. pounding Keystone Lights, naked, and sobbing into your bathtub

B. enjoying a smooth Nitro Milk Stout on a socially distanced patio, the sweet late-summer breeze caressing your rosy cheeks as you watch the sun dip below the Flatirons

If you answered A, maybe try keeping a journal and looking up a meeting, friend. But if you answered B, here are some places you could try. Either call ahead, mask up and go have a wonderful socially distanced night out or order and pick up food and brews on your way home.

Kettle and Spoke Brewery

Where: 2500 47th St.

Website: kettleandspoke.com

Order crowlers online and pickup: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, 4-9 p.m. Thursday, 2-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m.Sunday

Text: 303-638-5074 for delivery Wednesday-Sunday.

Vibe: An old-fashioned bluegrass stomp in a barn with house brews on tap

What looks good on the menu: Coffee stout nitro or the farmhouse-style Dark Saison

Cliff Grassmick / Staff Photographer
Cellar West Artisan Ales on Lee Hill Road in Boulder has a spacious tasting room.

Cellar West Artisan Ales

Where: 778-B W. Baseline Road, Lafayette

Website: cellarwest.com

Order cans, bottles and growlers online or by phone 720-465-9346 and pickup: 4-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Vibe: A quaint farmhouse-style watering hole with a craft brew aura

What looks good on the menu: Desert Hymn Farmhouse Ale with prickly pear and blackberry or a four-pack of Kneebone pils

The Post Brewing Co.

Where: 2027 13th St.

Website: postbrewing.com/boulder

Dine-in and patio: limited seating and available by reservation online

Delivery and curbside pickup available: 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily. Alcoholic beverages available for pick up.

Vibe: That family fried chicken picnic when your uncle brought that great beer

What looks good on the menu: fried half bird and a Summer Teath IPA brewed with sunny green tea from local Pekoe Sip House

File photo
West Flanders Brewing Company.

West Flanders Brewing Co.

Where: 1125 Pearl St.

Website: wfbrews.com

Hours: noon-9 p.m.Thursday-Sunday

Dine-in available by getting on the wait list one hour ahead of dining time: online or by phone 303-447-2739

Curbside pickup available and comes with a free $6 crowler with a purchase of $30; alcoholic beverages available to-go when picking up

Vibe: A great hole-in-the-wall place you learned about while backpacking through Belgium

What looks good on the menu: mac and cheese with bourbon-pickled jalapeños paired with a blueberry basil gin

File photo
Not only does The Sink on the Hill have great burgers, but the low ceilings and wall graffiti is enough to warrant a visit.

The Sink

Where: 1165 13th St.

Website: thesink.com

Hours: noon-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Limited indoor and expanded patio seating available by getting on the wait list one hour ahead of dining time by phone 303-444-7465

Curbside pickup available and local delivery available for $3 flat fee, plus tip

Vibe: Taking a trip through “Yellow Submarine” with Barack Obama

What looks good on the menu: The Best Burger in Boulder and good ol’ Fat Tire Amber

File photo
Jeremy Papasso / Staff PhotographerThe Rayback Collective, at 2775 Valmont Road in Boulder, has three to four food trucks parked outside the building every night.

Rayback Collective

Where: 2775 Valmont Road

Website: therayback.com

Hours: noon-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday

Patio space open with live music and a rotating schedule of food trucks online; note that the bar does not accept cash payments for now

Vibe: The coolest backyard barbecue with your friend’s band playing

What looks good on the menu: Sipping a cold-brewed coffee while you plan your order of attack on the gathered food trucks

Karl Gehring / The Denver Post
The West End Tavern has a pretty rad chicken wing challenge.

The West End Tavern

Where: 926 Pearl St.

Website: thewestendtavern.com

Limited dine-in reservations available 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. online or by phone 303-444-3535

Takeout and delivery available 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Vibe: Taking on the Wing King Challenge and washing it all down with one of the 160-plus bourbons on offer

What looks good on the menu: (See above)

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Food and Drink

  1. Colorado Rolfing & Healing Arts

    If you often experience migraine headaches, chronic neck and back pain or fatigue, CranioSacral therapy may be the help you...
  2. Discovery Ridge In Superior

    Are you looking for a new home that matches your unique lifestyle? Twenty new homes at Discovery Ridge in Superior...
  3. Age 55+ Communities In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ communities in Denver—just 10 miles from downtown and minutes from...
  4. Like A NYC Deli, But In Longmont

    Your Butcher, Frank continues to make new fans with all the amazingly tasty selections. It’s like a NYC deli, but...
  5. Lower Your Utility Bills

    Want to know how you can lower your utility bills? Kerwin Plumbing & Heating can help! Their plumbing and heating...