Get blitzed the right way at Boulder’s bevy of breweries, beer gardens and bars

Ah drinking and college. They go together like kneeling to the porcelain god at 3 a.m. and reviewing your ex’s Instagram story. Or maybe you’re a much more mentally stable person in your early to mid-20s than this reporter.

If you’re going to get shitfaced let your hair down after a long, stressful day, how would you rather do it:

A. pounding Keystone Lights, naked, and sobbing into your bathtub

B. enjoying a smooth Nitro Milk Stout on a socially distanced patio, the sweet late-summer breeze caressing your rosy cheeks as you watch the sun dip below the Flatirons

If you answered A, maybe try keeping a journal and looking up a meeting, friend. But if you answered B, here are some places you could try. Either call ahead, mask up and go have a wonderful socially distanced night out or order and pick up food and brews on your way home.

Kettle and Spoke Brewery

Where: 2500 47th St.

Website: kettleandspoke.com

Order crowlers online and pickup: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, 4-9 p.m. Thursday, 2-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m.Sunday

Text: 303-638-5074 for delivery Wednesday-Sunday.

Vibe: An old-fashioned bluegrass stomp in a barn with house brews on tap

What looks good on the menu: Coffee stout nitro or the farmhouse-style Dark Saison

Cellar West Artisan Ales

Where: 778-B W. Baseline Road, Lafayette

Website: cellarwest.com

Order cans, bottles and growlers online or by phone 720-465-9346 and pickup: 4-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Vibe: A quaint farmhouse-style watering hole with a craft brew aura

What looks good on the menu: Desert Hymn Farmhouse Ale with prickly pear and blackberry or a four-pack of Kneebone pils

The Post Brewing Co.

Where: 2027 13th St.

Website: postbrewing.com/boulder

Dine-in and patio: limited seating and available by reservation online

Delivery and curbside pickup available: 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily. Alcoholic beverages available for pick up.

Vibe: That family fried chicken picnic when your uncle brought that great beer

What looks good on the menu: fried half bird and a Summer Teath IPA brewed with sunny green tea from local Pekoe Sip House

West Flanders Brewing Co.

Where: 1125 Pearl St.

Website: wfbrews.com

Hours: noon-9 p.m.Thursday-Sunday

Dine-in available by getting on the wait list one hour ahead of dining time: online or by phone 303-447-2739

Curbside pickup available and comes with a free $6 crowler with a purchase of $30; alcoholic beverages available to-go when picking up

Vibe: A great hole-in-the-wall place you learned about while backpacking through Belgium

What looks good on the menu: mac and cheese with bourbon-pickled jalapeños paired with a blueberry basil gin

The Sink

Where: 1165 13th St.

Website: thesink.com

Hours: noon-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Limited indoor and expanded patio seating available by getting on the wait list one hour ahead of dining time by phone 303-444-7465

Curbside pickup available and local delivery available for $3 flat fee, plus tip

Vibe: Taking a trip through “Yellow Submarine” with Barack Obama

What looks good on the menu: The Best Burger in Boulder and good ol’ Fat Tire Amber

Rayback Collective

Where: 2775 Valmont Road

Website: therayback.com

Hours: noon-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday

Patio space open with live music and a rotating schedule of food trucks online; note that the bar does not accept cash payments for now

Vibe: The coolest backyard barbecue with your friend’s band playing

What looks good on the menu: Sipping a cold-brewed coffee while you plan your order of attack on the gathered food trucks

The West End Tavern

Where: 926 Pearl St.

Website: thewestendtavern.com

Limited dine-in reservations available 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. online or by phone 303-444-3535

Takeout and delivery available 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Vibe: Taking on the Wing King Challenge and washing it all down with one of the 160-plus bourbons on offer

What looks good on the menu: (See above)