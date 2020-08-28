Man stabbed multiple times in Longmont dies at hospital

The 51-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times in Longmont on Tuesday night died early this morning.

Longmont police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur wrote in an email that the man died at 1:40 a.m. today at a Denver-area hospital.

The man’s name has not yet been released by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office will also be conducting an investigation and autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

The stabbing occurred at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Dry Creek Drive. The victim, who police believe was homeless, was found with multiple stab wounds and was transported in critical condition.

Satur said police have “developed several possible suspects,” but at this time no arrests have been made.

“As with any significant investigation, we are diligently working all leads, but we still need the public’s help,” Satur wrote in an email.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or may have seen the stabbing is asked to contact Longmont police Detective Cody Clark at (303) 774-4392 or Detective Sgt. Matt Cage at (303) 651-8520.