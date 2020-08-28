Student conduct: Don’t be jerks, keep the herd healthy

Student conduct conversations are usually rehashing everything that most everyone knows not to do anyway: don’t drink underage, don’t violate the Code of Conduct, etcetera.

In 2020, however, we must add the addendum “Please don’t be a corona-carrying vector of infection, lengthening our national nightmare and endangering those around you.”

If you are only pursuing your bachelor’s degree in partying, and are bummed that this means you’re going to have to take this year off from building your rager-throwing career, I want to repeat this number to yourself: 175,000.

It’s not exact, but that’s about the U.S. death toll to date from coronavirus. Sometimes it’s hard to conceptualize a number that large. So how about this? Think of everyone enrolled at CU Boulder, the whole student body. That was 35,528 people in 2019. Now think about every single one of those people and four people they know dying from coronavirus. That’s where we’re at.

So, yeah, parties are out this year because a room or yard packed full of drunk twenty-somethings in the worst-case scenario for spreading this deadly virus. You can not have a party this year for those 175,000 people.

And, look, times are hard. You’re not imagining it. If you find yourself turning to alcohol or drugs more often than the occasional wild night in, here are four places to turn to with help assessing substance use or abuse: colorado.edu/aod/get-help for more resources

Wardenburg Health Center: The student health center offers a continuum of treatment and referral services to address substance abuse and dependence under the primary care umbrella. Services include individual and group therapy, brief screening and assessment. Call ahead or visit online to schedule an appointment 303-492-5101. colorado.edu/health

The student health center offers a continuum of treatment and referral services to address substance abuse and dependence under the primary care umbrella. Services include individual and group therapy, brief screening and assessment. Call ahead or visit online to schedule an appointment 303-492-5101. colorado.edu/health Health Promotion, Division of Wardenburg: This division of Wardenburg aims to foster a community that promotes health and helps students develop the skills they need to make informed choices about health. UMC 411; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 303-492-2937; colorado.edu/health/promotion

This division of Wardenburg aims to foster a community that promotes health and helps students develop the skills they need to make informed choices about health. UMC 411; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 303-492-2937; colorado.edu/health/promotion Counseling and Psychiatric Services: Students are eligible to receive free individual and group counseling targeted toward substance abuse and dependence. Students can also receive free substance abuse assessments and referral services through CAPS. Center for Community C4C, S440; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday; 303-492-2277; colorado.edu/health/counseling

Students are eligible to receive free individual and group counseling targeted toward substance abuse and dependence. Students can also receive free substance abuse assessments and referral services through CAPS. Center for Community C4C, S440; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday; 303-492-2277; colorado.edu/health/counseling CU Collegiate Recovery Center: The CU Collegiate Recovery Center (CUCRC) provides a home for the sober community on the CU Boulder campus and support for those in recovery from alcohol or drug use and other addictive behaviors. It is open to all who are in recovery or choosing sobriety/abstinence, and to those who are supportive of the recovery community. UMC 102; Those interested in holding a meeting should contact cucrc@colorado.edu or call 303-492-9642; colorado.edu/recoverycenter

Resources for Student Conduct

Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution: Center for Community S430, 303-492-5550, studentconduct@colorado.edu, colorado.edu/osc

Center for Community S430, 303-492-5550, studentconduct@colorado.edu, colorado.edu/osc Student conduct process: colorado.edu/sccr/student-conduct/students/conduct-process

CU Police Department: 1050 Regent Drive; Non-emergency phone number: 303-492-6666; police.colorado.edu

Boulder Police Department: Non-emergency dispatch: 303-441-3333; bouldercolorado.gov/police

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office: Non-emergency dispatch: 303-441-4444; bouldercounty.org/safety/sheriff

Boulder Municipal Court guide to MIP:bouldercolorado.gov/municipal-court/minor-in-possession-2

Alcohol: Know the law