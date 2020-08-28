Student conduct: Don’t be jerks, keep the herd healthy

Student conduct conversations are usually rehashing everything that most everyone knows not to do anyway: don’t drink underage, don’t violate the Code of Conduct, etcetera.
In 2020, however, we must add the addendum “Please don’t be a corona-carrying vector of infection, lengthening our national nightmare and endangering those around you.”
If you are only pursuing your bachelor’s degree in partying, and are bummed that this means you’re going to have to take this year off from building your rager-throwing career, I want to repeat this number to yourself: 175,000.
It’s not exact, but that’s about the U.S. death toll to date from coronavirus. Sometimes it’s hard to conceptualize a number that large. So how about this? Think of everyone enrolled at CU Boulder, the whole student body. That was 35,528 people in 2019. Now think about every single one of those people and four people they know dying from coronavirus. That’s where we’re at.
So, yeah, parties are out this year because a room or yard packed full of drunk twenty-somethings in the worst-case scenario for spreading this deadly virus. You can not have a party this year for those 175,000 people.
And, look, times are hard. You’re not imagining it. If you find yourself turning to alcohol or drugs more often than the occasional wild night in, here are four places to turn to with help assessing substance use or abuse: colorado.edu/aod/get-help for more resources
- Wardenburg Health Center: The student health center offers a continuum of treatment and referral services to address substance abuse and dependence under the primary care umbrella. Services include individual and group therapy, brief screening and assessment. Call ahead or visit online to schedule an appointment 303-492-5101. colorado.edu/health
- Health Promotion, Division of Wardenburg: This division of Wardenburg aims to foster a community that promotes health and helps students develop the skills they need to make informed choices about health. UMC 411; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 303-492-2937; colorado.edu/health/promotion
- Counseling and Psychiatric Services: Students are eligible to receive free individual and group counseling targeted toward substance abuse and dependence. Students can also receive free substance abuse assessments and referral services through CAPS. Center for Community C4C, S440; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday; 303-492-2277; colorado.edu/health/counseling
- CU Collegiate Recovery Center: The CU Collegiate Recovery Center (CUCRC) provides a home for the sober community on the CU Boulder campus and support for those in recovery from alcohol or drug use and other addictive behaviors. It is open to all who are in recovery or choosing sobriety/abstinence, and to those who are supportive of the recovery community. UMC 102; Those interested in holding a meeting should contact cucrc@colorado.edu or call 303-492-9642; colorado.edu/recoverycenter
Resources for Student Conduct
- Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution: Center for Community S430, 303-492-5550, studentconduct@colorado.edu, colorado.edu/osc
- Student conduct process: colorado.edu/sccr/student-conduct/students/conduct-process
- CU Police Department: 1050 Regent Drive; Non-emergency phone number: 303-492-6666; police.colorado.edu
- Boulder Police Department: Non-emergency dispatch: 303-441-3333; bouldercolorado.gov/police
- Boulder County Sheriff’s Office: Non-emergency dispatch: 303-441-4444; bouldercounty.org/safety/sheriff
- Boulder Municipal Court guide to MIP:bouldercolorado.gov/municipal-court/minor-in-possession-2
Alcohol: Know the law
- Minor in possession (MIP) is one of the most common alcohol-related citation issued at CU. Students under 21 can be cited for MIP if caught “holding a drink or [an officer finds] they have been drinking,” CU spokesman Ryan Huff said.
- Along with an Office of Student Conduct referral, students who receive an MIP will have to appear before the Boulder Municipal Court. For a first offense, students can expect to pay a $50 court fee and attend alcohol classes at their own expense.
- The Amnesty Policy: when helping someone in a drug- or alcohol-related emergency, neither the person who calls for help nor the person who needs the help will be subject to formal disciplinary sanctions by the university. If you see someone having a drug- or alcohol-related emergency, here are the steps to take: 1. Call 911 or university staff; 2. Stay with the person until help arrives; 3. Cooperate with police, staff and emergency responders