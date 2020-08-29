Suspect in barn fire that killed 4 horses south of Longmont sentenced to prison

The man who pleaded guilty to burning his parents’ barn and killing four horses in 2017 was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison, followed by eight years of supervised probation.

Christopher Reyes, 33, pleaded guilty in July to first-degree arson, criminal mischief between $100,000 and $1 million, four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and witness retaliation.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, emergency crews on Oct. 1, 2017, responded to a barn engulfed in flames in the 9300 block of Hills View Drive. Four horses died in the fire, and the loss was estimated at more than $200,000, including the barn, hay bales, horses and two tractors.

Reyes’ father told police he suspected his son might have been involved because he and his wife had not been getting along with him. He also said Reyes had a history of mental health issues, had made threats toward his stepmother and could become violent if they stopped giving him money.

Investigators found several items near the barn, including a small lighter, a pair of binoculars and a burned plastic gas can. A neighbor told police, when he passed the property, he saw a dark sedan that matched Reyes’ car.

Utah Highway Patrol arrested Reyes on suspicion of DUI two days later near Richfield, Utah, about nine hours away from Boulder County. They told a Boulder County sheriff’s deputy that Reyes had large burns on his hand. He was arrested and extradited to Boulder County.

At the sentencing hearing, David Reyes, the defendant’s father, said that night was the most traumatic day of his life after he realized all four of his horses died, adding the animals were like his children, according to a news release from the Boulder County District Attorney’s office.

“This was a horrific case, both in terms of what the defendant did to the horses and to his own family,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in the release. “Cases involving animal cruelty and witness intimidation are among the most egregious, so this long sentence is entirely appropriate. I feel terrible for the victims in this case and they will undoubtedly live with this tragedy for the rest of their lives. For that reason, I am especially grateful to the investigators and prosecutors who fought so hard for the just outcome.”