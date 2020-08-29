Texas woman rescued from Chautauqua Park after falling, injuring ankle

A woman from Georgetown, Texas, was rescued Friday afternoon after injuring her ankle near the First and Second Flatiron trails in Chautauqua Park.

The Texas couple was returning from a day of hiking when the 37-year-old woman fell backward on the trail, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

A Boulder County Open Space and Mountain Parks ranger and members of American Medical Response located the couple and provided medical care, and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group members wheeled the woman down the trail to an ambulance. She was transported to an area hospital.

The rescue took about 90 minutes.