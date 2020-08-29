GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County reports six new coronavirus cases, no new deaths; CU Boulder still showing nine cases

Boulder County reported six new coronavirus cases Saturday, but no new deaths, while the University of Colorado Boulder recorded nine new cases between Aug. 23 and Thursday.

Boulder County Public Health reported that to date there have been 2,289 positive or probable cases. The death toll remained at 79. Of the county’s cases, there have been 195 people hospitalized, and 905 people have recovered. There are 149 disease investigations in progress.

CU Boulder’s coronavirus dashboard, which was last updated Thursday, showed that the nine cases were recorded out of 220 tests taken between Aug. 23 and Thursday. The university also reported that the five-day average for cases is 1.8. The percentage of quarantine and isolation space in use is 2.4%, according to the dashboard. Starting Monday, CU Boulder plans to release daily case numbers, rather than a five-day lump.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that statewide there have been 57,041 positive or probable cases. Of the cases, there have been 1,944 deaths and of those, 1,843 deaths related to COVID-19. There have been 6,993 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have 701,377 people tested.

Kelsey Hammon

