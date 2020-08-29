Longmont water meter replacements program is underway

Longmont’s annual water meter maintenance program is underway, and the city will be replacing some homes’ meters on a pre-scheduled cycle, officials advised in a news release.

The meter replacements ensure measuring accuracy and are completed at no cost to the property owner.

Longmont staff said that when a meter inside a home is due for replacement, the owner or tenant will receive a letter with directions for scheduling a maintenance appointment. The city’s contractor will then arrive at the appointed time to complete the work.

For meters located in a pit outside of a home, letters will be sent to inform the owner or tenant that a city technician will be on the property. Owners and tenants do not need to be home for replacement work done in outside pits, but technicians will knock on the door before beginning work to announce who they are and why they are working on the property.

For more information, visit bit.ly/water-meter-maintenance or call 303-651-8416.